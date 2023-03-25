John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Breaks Down That Fiery Top Shot Sequence [Exclusive Interview]

One sequence I thought was really impressive was in the abandoned building in France with the overhead shot of the fight. I would love to hear about how you came up with the idea for it and technically how you pulled it off. How much of that was a single shot?

To be brutally honest, there's two stitches in the first take. There's a cutaway, obviously, when you go back down, but we did get it so the whole sequence would've been done with three stitches. A stitch is a digital overlay where it looks like it's one.

The first one is quite long, which we're very proud of. It spirals, we call it a candy cane. It comes up from John Wick, it goes into the kitchen, the guy gets lit on fire and then we have a small digital stitch, then we go all the way through the other shot. We had done the entire top shot sequence in four main chunks in three stitches. So that's how that really worked.

The idea came from, again, you're always trying to be a little subversive, and lighting for us is a big deal. No one does top shots because you look at the ground and it's not very interesting. We always look at things like, "What's the problem? Let's give ourselves a really bad box and we'll fight our way out of it." That's usually a cool way to figure something out.

If you're ever lacking creativity, handcuff yourself and then figure it out, because then you'll do something you haven't done before. So top shots were never very cool with us, with lighting or choreography, because it gets old quick. But I had seen this video game and I'll throw a shout-out — I think it was called "Hong Kong Massacre" — they did this top shot and we had been doing so much with the big muzzle flashes and it just kind of clicked like, "Well, if I'm above, we shoot like this and we shoot like this, and it draws these cool lines with the muzzle flash, and if I get the right flicker effect, it's like Etch A Sketch. It looks really cool." And it was a different way to amp up the action and keep you in that video game mode that John Wick's kind of known for, that first-person shooter kind of thing.