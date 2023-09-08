Godzilla Comes To Apple TV+ In The Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Trailer

Kaiju fans are eatin' good. Not only did Brian Duffield unleash the "Skull Island" animated series about King Kong earlier this summer on Netflix, but we also got our first look at the upcoming "Godzilla Minus One" film from Toho due out sometime next year. Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is also due out in 2024, but the giant monster goodness doesn't stop there. Coming soon to Apple TV+ is "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," a new series about everyone's favorite thick-necked, city-destroying, radioactive lizard. Godzilla has already gotten 38 feature films and has made an immeasurable number of cameos over the years, but it truly feels like we're in a golden era of the 'Zilla man. Here's the series' official synopsis that will certainly make you want to scream "OH, HELL YEAH" at the top of your lungs:

In this epic journey, which follows the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

In addition to the father and son Russell, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" stars Anna Sawai ("Pachinko"), Kiersey Clemons ("The Flash"), Mari Yamamoto ("Pachinko"), Anders Holm ("Workaholics"), Joe Tippett ("Mare of Easttown"), Elisa Lasowski ("Versailles"), and Ren Watabe.