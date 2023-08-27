The Classic TV Western That Inspired Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Prior to creating "Star Trek," Gene Roddenberry had spent a decade as a TV journeyman, writing for multiple hit shows of the day including "Highway Patrol," "I Led 3 Lives," "Dr. Kildare," and 24 episodes of "Have Gun – Will Travel." He became adept at multiple genres and had a very good sense of how TV trends flowed by the time he went to pitch "Star Trek." Famously, Roddenberry pitched his sci-fi show as "Wagon Train to the Stars," referring to the massive hit Western that debuted in 1957 and ran until 1965. That notorious pitch has worked its way into known Trek lore and can be heard quoted by good Trekkies everywhere. These days, "Star Trek" is far more popular than "Wagon Train" ever was.

Looking over "Star Trek," one finds a lot of Western-inflected language, notably how space is referred to as the Final Frontier. While Roddenberry wanted to pointedly avoid any notions of American colonialism — Trek's Prime Directive is an anticolonialist measure — he still was hooked on the notion of American frontiersmanship. Many Trek writers and creators ever since have fallen back on a lot of those old Western ideals.

Indeed, in the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the makers of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" explained that their new show was meant to resemble another classic Western TV show, namely "Gunsmoke," the Dodge City-set radio and TV series that ran in one medium or another from 1952 to 1975. Notably, the titular Deep Space Nine was to be the space station where everyone inevitably stops, very much the same way everyone passes through Dodge City.