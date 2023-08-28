Greta Gerwig's Favorite Barbie Moment Is A Two-Word Margot Robbie Line

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has already proven itself to be one of the best films of 2023, and certainly one of the most quotable. Whether it's funny ("Do you guys ever think about dying?"), introspective ("Humans only have one ending, ideas live forever"), or memeable ("my job is just beach"), there are so many fantastic lines to choose as a favorite. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Gerwig confessed that her favorite line reading is one of the film's most unexpected laughs.

Interviewer Ali Plumb said that one of his favorite line readings was when Stereotypical Barbie looked toward the sky on her drive and sees two Astronaut Barbies floating in the sky, and declares "Yay, space!" Gerwig immediately interjected with excitement, "Yay, space! That's my favorite, that's my favorite!" The line has gotten a huge laugh in every screening I've been a part of because the simplistic expression of joy is contagious. Space is something many of us are fascinated by, especially as children, but very few of us genuinely understand it. Something as earnest and uncomplicated as "Yay, space!" feels like an honest and authentic expression. As Gerwig explained:

"But it's funny, 'Yay, space,' to me that is the essence of Barbie. Like, when she did that, I remember when we shot that and she got the, like, 'Yayyyy space,' it was so funny, and it's so – you couldn't exactly explain to someone where the joke is, it just is delightful."

The line has certainly resonated with audiences everywhere, as Etsy has already been flooded with shirts and coffee mugs reading "Yay, space!" in the Barbie font. It's been going in and out of stock constantly, but OPI's "Barbie" nail polish line even included a shimmery baby blue shade named "Yay, Space!" to honor the moment.