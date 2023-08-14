The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Demanded Lots And Lots Of Blood

Fish gotta swim, birds gotta eat, and Dracula simply has to feed on buckets and buckets of blood. Some laws of nature just can't be ignored, even if it's coming from a creature that has no place in the natural order of things to begin with. Of course, his victims tend to find out the hard way that their (blood) loss is only his gain.

Directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" charts a very different course than the typical Dracula movie. Focusing on a single chapter from Bram Stoker's original novel, the horror film fleshes out the details of one very specific sea voyage to England. Naturally, it ends in tragedy for pretty much every single person fated to board that doomed vessel, which unknowingly carried Dracula himself in the cargo hold. Escaping every night to feed on the crew to his heart's content, the centuries-old vampire leaves behind a trail of blood whenever he encounters the next poor soul ... and, as it turns out, that was a marching order during production of "Demeter."

In an interview with IGN, Øvredal revealed one of his biggest priorities in order to make the R-rated period piece pack as much of a punch as it does. At the end of the day, horror movies are typically most dependent on savvy direction, lighting, creature design, visual effects work, and the commitment of all the actors involved. But there's just no denying the old-school pleasures, scares, and thrills of pouring as much blood into kills as humanly possible. For those who watched the film, it's clear that nobody involved had any interest in holding back on the blood.