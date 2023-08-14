How To Watch Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny At Home
Dr. Henry Jones, Jr. — better known as Indiana Jones — has made a career out of tirelessly trotting the globe, perpetually on the hunt for the greatest and most priceless relics of the ancient world and dead-set on keeping them out of the hands of the most fearsome villains in history. (And by that, I'm mostly referring to Cate Blanchett's wig in "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.") But just because Indy constantly has to get his hands dirty while risking life and limb in the most remote locations, that doesn't mean we have to do the same just to watch the latest and last installment of the popular franchise. After bowing in theaters earlier this year to largely positive reviews (you can read /Film's review by Lex Briscuso here), director James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is finally about to be made available for viewers to watch from the comforts of their own home.
Although no Blu-ray or DVD release date has yet been announced (Blu-ray.com guestimates a "Fall 2023" release, for what it's worth), Lucasfilm has revealed that fans will be able to relive Indy's greatest and most time-bending adventure yet when the film comes to digital platforms on August 29, 2023. Once again starring Harrison Ford as the officially too-old-for-this archaeologist and professor extraordinaire, "Dial of Destiny" also features the scene-stealing Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy's roguish goddaughter Helena, Ethann Isidore as her own Short Round-like sidekick Teddy, Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Nazi Dr. Voller, Boyd Holbrook as his henchman Klaber, and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Agent Mason. Now, fans will get to enjoy all of those performances and more with the sequel's digital release, diving deep into the behind-the-scenes production of how this film came to life.
Check out the details below!
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to digital
Did you miss out on Indy's final adventure on the big screen or just want to relive his epic battle to recover Archimedes' dial (that's the Antikythera device, for the initiated!) to prevent it from falling into the hands of history's greatest villains? Well, this is the news for you. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" comes to digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on August 29, 2023 — and there's no shortage of bonus features to keep even the most diehard fan occupied for hours and hours.
Lucasfilm announced that those who purchase "Dial of Destiny" on digital will be able to get their hands on never-before-seen featurettes exploring all of the film's "new characters, stunts, music, locations, production design, and visual effects." Most impressively, there will be five featurette "chapters" prominently discussing how the film was made with quite a few brand names lending their insights into the production. These include:
- Chapter 1 — Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of "Dial of Destiny"!
- Chapter 2 — New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.
- Chapter 3 — Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy's precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!
- Chapter 4 — Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes' tomb!
- Chapter 5 — Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the "Indiana Jones" series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.