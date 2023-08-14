How To Watch Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny At Home

Dr. Henry Jones, Jr. — better known as Indiana Jones — has made a career out of tirelessly trotting the globe, perpetually on the hunt for the greatest and most priceless relics of the ancient world and dead-set on keeping them out of the hands of the most fearsome villains in history. (And by that, I'm mostly referring to Cate Blanchett's wig in "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.") But just because Indy constantly has to get his hands dirty while risking life and limb in the most remote locations, that doesn't mean we have to do the same just to watch the latest and last installment of the popular franchise. After bowing in theaters earlier this year to largely positive reviews (you can read /Film's review by Lex Briscuso here), director James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is finally about to be made available for viewers to watch from the comforts of their own home.

Although no Blu-ray or DVD release date has yet been announced (Blu-ray.com guestimates a "Fall 2023" release, for what it's worth), Lucasfilm has revealed that fans will be able to relive Indy's greatest and most time-bending adventure yet when the film comes to digital platforms on August 29, 2023. Once again starring Harrison Ford as the officially too-old-for-this archaeologist and professor extraordinaire, "Dial of Destiny" also features the scene-stealing Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy's roguish goddaughter Helena, Ethann Isidore as her own Short Round-like sidekick Teddy, Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Nazi Dr. Voller, Boyd Holbrook as his henchman Klaber, and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Agent Mason. Now, fans will get to enjoy all of those performances and more with the sequel's digital release, diving deep into the behind-the-scenes production of how this film came to life.

Check out the details below!