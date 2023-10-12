Cool Stuff: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's 4K And Blu-Ray Has A Score-Only Cut Of The Movie
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" may not have been the hit that Disney probably needed it to be after spending a fortune on the film's production and not exactly getting the glory it deserved. But movies always get a second chance at finding their footing when they hit home media, and when the Indiana Jones sequel arrives on 4K and Blu-ray in December, it's coming with a solid assembly of special features, including a score-only version of the movie that pays special attention to the music created by master composer John Williams.
In addition, the physical media release will also include an array of featurettes that focus on the various locations Indiana Jones travels to on his latest adventure, complete with highlights for new characters, stunts, music, production design and visual effects, whilst also bidding a fond farewell to one of cinema's greatest heroes, played by the incomparable Harrison Ford.
For the physical media collectors, there are a few different versions of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" that will be released on disc, including a special edition SteelBook package that will be exclusively available at Best Buy. Get a closer look below.
One last adventure
Above is the regular cover artwork for both the 4K/Blu-ray combo back and the Blu-ray, both of which include a digital version of the movie. If you buy the 4K/Blu-ray combo pack at Walmart, there's an exclusive version that comes with an enamel pin of the titular Dial of Destiny. Below is also the exclusive SteelBook that will only be available for purchase at Best Buy.
I can't help but wish that these exclusive SteelBook releases came with more appealing artwork. Sometimes these SteelBook covers really stand out and make a great addition to the physical media library, but more often than not, they feel like Photoshop jobs that might as well double as desktop wallpapers for your computer. Make them feel properly collectible and cool!
Anyway, if you want all the details on the special features, here you go:
Score Only Version of the Movie - Listen to John Williams' iconic music on an isolated track as you watch the film
The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
- Chapter 1 – Prologue –Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!
- Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.
- Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy's precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!
- Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes' tomb!
- Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.