Cool Stuff: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's 4K And Blu-Ray Has A Score-Only Cut Of The Movie

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" may not have been the hit that Disney probably needed it to be after spending a fortune on the film's production and not exactly getting the glory it deserved. But movies always get a second chance at finding their footing when they hit home media, and when the Indiana Jones sequel arrives on 4K and Blu-ray in December, it's coming with a solid assembly of special features, including a score-only version of the movie that pays special attention to the music created by master composer John Williams.

In addition, the physical media release will also include an array of featurettes that focus on the various locations Indiana Jones travels to on his latest adventure, complete with highlights for new characters, stunts, music, production design and visual effects, whilst also bidding a fond farewell to one of cinema's greatest heroes, played by the incomparable Harrison Ford.

For the physical media collectors, there are a few different versions of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" that will be released on disc, including a special edition SteelBook package that will be exclusively available at Best Buy. Get a closer look below.