Boyd Holbrook Was Extremely Hesitant About Joining Indiana Jones 5 For One Reason

Boyd Holbrook plays a lot of bad guys. He's currently the villain Clement Mansell on "Justified: City Primeval." He played henchman Pierce in "Logan." And most recently, he portrayed Klaber, a Nazi-sympathizing heavy in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." There's just something about the actor that enables him to play nefarious, wicked characters and play them well. However, when you keep playing similar parts, you run the risk of being typecast. Sure, Holbrook is very good at playing baddies, but I doubt he wants to play them all the time. Where's the fun in that?

As it turns out, Holbrook had some reservations about joining the cast of "Dial of Destiny." He hesitated because the part was just a little too similar to a role he played before. However, he eventually came around to the idea after thinking it over. Still, you can see where the actor is coming from here — there are only so many times you can play the same-ish part over and over again before it begins to grow tiresome.