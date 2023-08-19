The Witcher's Freya Allan Got Oddly Intimate With Her Unicorn Co-Star

For my money, the best episodes of "The Witcher" are the ones that focus on Ciri, the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg, and the powerfully magical crown princess of Cintra. Ciri was a favorite of readers of the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, as well as players of the video game adaptations, and is now beloved by the fans of Netflix's TV series. The character is imbued with mystery and surprises, and as a result you never quite know what to expect when "The Witcher" fully trains its focus on her.

Case in point episode 7 of season 3, "Out of the Fire, Into the Frying Pan." At this point, only a single episode stood between everything we'd come to know about "The Witcher" and a Henry Cavill-less future. Ciri, who played a critical role in the first season but was certainly secondary to Geralt (Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), assumed more prominence throughout season 2, and more power as well. In season 3, it's looking like "The Witcher" may be shifting Allan into the protagonist position, even as Liam Hemsworth armors up to enter the fray in season 4.

If you view the episode as Allan's audition for new series lead, she makes an extremely compelling case. In the previous episode, a frightening encounter with the monolith in Tor Lara rendered her unconscious. When she regains consciousness it's in the scorched desert wastelands of the Korath Desert. She spends the episode fighting for survival against heat, ominous visions, and giant bug monsters. She ultimately prevails over the elements and is all the stronger for it, but only thanks to an enigmatic unicorn companion. The bond between Ciri and her equine guide was mirrored in real life between Allan and the horse actor.