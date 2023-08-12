Li'l Sebastian Returns From Horsey Heaven To Join Parks And Rec Cast On Strike

When Mouse Rat sang "Maybe someday we'll saddle up again," this must have been what they meant: famed "Parks and Recreation" mini horse Li'l Sebastian was spotted on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA picket line yesterday, despite having canonically passed away back in 2011. The sweet horsie's return came in the middle of a near-total cast reunion for the beloved NBC sitcom, and was captured for posterity on Jean-Ralphio actor Ben Schwartz's Instagram.

"Lil Sebastian made a rare public appearance to support the #sagaftrastrike #wgastrike alongside some people who understand how amazing he is," Schwartz wrote, sharing photos of a mini horse wearing with a pretty blond mane wearing a purple "#7 Lil Sebastian" jersey.

The character Li'l Sebastian made a huge splash with fans of the small-town political comedy back when it aired, as "Parks and Rec" featured a great running gag in which the entire town of Pawnee fawned over the mini horse like he was Beyoncé-level famous, leaving newbie Ben (Adam Scott) scratching his head about the whole phenomena. When L'il Sebastian died in the show's third season, Pawnee pulled out all the stops, including a catchy memorial song performed by Andy's band.