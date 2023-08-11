8 Moments In The Last Voyage Of The Demeter That Truly Terrified Us

This article contains spoilers for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" brings a chapter of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" to new vitality. It pulses with agonizing kill sequences, doused in buckets of blood and torn flesh. Director André Øvredal, known for helming such films as "Trollhunter," "The Autopsy of Jane Doe," and "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," smothers the screen with depth and brilliant detail. He doesn't waste a single frame, delivering enough visual storytelling to keep you compelled to dive further into a great, unholy abyss.

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" stuns with gorgeous cinematography, a smattering of rain-drenched sequences of tension, and plenty of blood-curdling, fang-toothed images that'll haunt you forever. Credit should also be given to cinematographers Roman Osin and Tom Stern for their expertly-crafted work alongside Øvredal. Without them, the film would not contain such an impressive style as it does.

As beautiful as it is to behold, the film's real strength lies in its terrifying moments of unadulterated violence. When a winged Dracula crawls out of its dirt-laden coffin and descends upon its prey with only bloodlust in its eyes, you get the sense that what you're witnessing is ungodly, unnatural, and altogether irreverent. Throughout its two-hour runtime, there are scenes that penetrate the mind and hang around, like a colony of bats dangling upside down in a damp cavern. Grab your crucifix as we walk you through the film's eight most frightening moments.