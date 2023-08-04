What's Going On With The Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark Sequel?

"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" might be the ideal stepping stone for younger horror fans not yet ready for the really intense stuff. The film came out in 2019, but it harkens back to creepy older family films like "The Watcher in the Woods" and "Return to Oz" — that is, films that put their young protagonists in legitimately horrifying situations and left you wondering if they'd make it out okay. "Scary Stories" goes even further by having terrible things actually happen to its heroes. The only problem is it backtracks on this a little at the very end, tacking on a short epilogue that ties up some loose plot threads a little too neatly while also setting the stage for a sequel.

That's far from a dealbreaker, however, and general audiences were just as keen on the film as critics, with "Scary Stories" racking up $95.6 million at the box office against a $28 million budget. With those kinds of returns, it's no wonder plans for a sequel were confirmed in 2020, although there's been little to report on that front since then. Now, we finally have an update thanks to André Øvredal, who directed the first "Scary Stories" film and remains attached to helm the follow-up.

Speaking with IGN to promote his upcoming horror film, the "Dracula" flick "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," Øvredal (who's also known for "Troll Hunter" and "The Autopsy of Jane Doe") had some information to offer with regards to where development's at on the next "Scary Stories" film. "We have a story. We have a script," he said. "We've been working on the script as late as last year and even slightly into this year."