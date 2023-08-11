The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Is A Reminder That One-Location Horror Movies Freakin' Rule

This post contains spoilers for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."

Dracula might have been around for centuries as of the beginning of Bram Stoker's "Dracula," but the latest film featuring the undead vampire — "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" – represents something of a dying breed these days. Much will (and has) be written about the obvious parallels drawn between this and 1979's "Alien," but there remains an important lesson to be learned from the success of Ridley Scott's horror masterpiece. By and large, the genre thrives in simplicity. And when writers constrain themselves by setting a story in one location, those limits paradoxically allow for more storytelling possibilities to leap off the screen.

"Demeter," directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal from a script by Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz, takes full advantage of its ship-bound parameters. With the exception of the opening flashforward on the shores of England and the initial act centered on a port in Romania, the adaptation wastes little time establishing the Demeter itself as a safe haven. (A "home," as David Dastmalchian's first mate and captain-to-be Wojchek calls it by the final act of the story.) But it soon doubles as a death trap once the sleeping Dracula is fully unleashed on the unsuspecting crew. The rickety ship isn't quite as instantly iconic as the Nostromo, mind you, but the film's heart is certainly in the right place.

More to the point, the effectiveness of the atmosphere and the creativity of the set pieces in "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" reinforce the notion that far too many horror movies are wasting a golden opportunity. Decades after "Alien" ushered in a new era for the genre, "Demeter" once again proves that one-location thrillers need to make a comeback.