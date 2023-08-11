The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Asks: 'What If Dracula Was An Alien Movie?'

Warning: This article contains all sorts of bloody spoilers for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."

A hardworking crew of blue-collar, no-nonsense grunts boards a ship taking them across a vast ocean of unforgiving environments, eager to reach their final destination to cash their paychecks and do it all over again. It's an abundantly simple life and an inordinately punishing job, but someone has to do it. Unknown to any of them, however, they're also carrying a bloodthirsty stowaway on board — the likes of which these gruff, weathered veterans have never encountered before.

Countless movies and shows have taken the building blocks set down by Ridley Scott's "Alien" to heart, the legendary horror movie that forever established the mold for imitators to try their best to recreate. Even some of the biggest blockbuster franchises in the world have followed in the 1979 classic's footsteps, like when "Star Wars" channeled its inner Xenomorph in that one episode of "The Mandalorian" or, more recently, when "Star Trek" took things even further in "Strange New Worlds" with the Gorn. Those examples make perfect sense as fellow sci-fi stories set in space, despite their wildly different tones and target demographics, but what madman would apply such creative inspiration to a gothic horror movie featuring the most famous of all monsters, Dracula?

That's the inventive approach that Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal and writers Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz took for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," an adaptation based on a single chapter of the original Bram Stoker novel. From setting the story in the confines of a single ship, to getting audiences invested in each crew member before brutally killing them off one by one, to turning Dracula into the embodiment of fear itself, "Demeter" cribs "Alien" in all the best ways.