A Last Voyage Of The Demeter Sequel Already Lies In The Pages Of Bram Stoker's Dracula Book

So, let me paint the picture for you. Imagine a sequel to "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" (maybe Øvredal is back, but the cast has to be largely new for obvious reasons) that picks up deep in the final stretch of Stoker's original novel. The vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing leads his motley crew of vengeful citizens (each with their own motivation and skillset that makes them a valuable member of the team!) into Dracula's London lair. The vampire has fled. So they burn it to the ground. And then they go on the hunt. And along the way, the hunters become the hunted and vice versa, as each side attempts to lure the other into a deadly trap en route to Dracula's haven in Transylvania for the final showdown. Dracula himself remains largely in the shadows, an unseen force leaving chaos in his wake. The human team face horror after horror as they pursue their quarry, their shared history unfolding throughout the adventure.

Like "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," it would expand upon and modify Stoker's work when necessary, but it would also dig into the areas of his work that have been profoundly neglected. Dracula isn't just an immortal character — he's an immortal concept, capable of weathering over a century's worth of films, TV shows, books, comics, toys, video games, and breakfast cereals. As long as we're capable of telling stories, we're capable of bringing Dracula back from the dead in a new form. And that's what makes Stoker's book so exciting in 2023. It's still scary as hell, and there are still elements of it that haven't been given their time of day.

You know you want it. You know you want the rich guy to arrange the funds. For the cowboy to load his six-shooters. For the doctor to plan for the worst. For the vampire hunter to prep the weapon kits. For the solicitor to realize he's the weak link in a team of experts. For poor Mina to find herself the lynchpin in the hunt for the monster that killed her best friend and set its sights on her. What a movie that would be. I hope we see it one day.