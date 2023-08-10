The Emmys Move From September To January Due To The Hollywood Strikes

As soon as the SAG-AFTRA guild joined the WGA on the picket lines, stemming from the AMPTP guild of producer's refusal to bargain on a new contract for Hollywood's writers and actors, it was obvious that much of the year's awards ceremonies would be in for a major disruption. That inevitability has now become a reality as the 75th Emmy Awards have officially moved off its scheduled airdate of September 18, 2023. According to Variety, the star-studded celebration will now take place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Reportedly, Fox and the Television Academy had been pushing for very different postponements. The latter apparently held out hope that the Emmys could manage to be pushed back only until November. Fox, seemingly reading the tea leaves that the dual strikes will likely drag on for quite a while, ultimately won out with a much more realistic timeframe of January of next year. Either way, the writing was on the wall as soon as Emmy vendors had been notified back in late July (also via Variety) that the buzzy awards ceremony wasn't expected to remain on its September schedule.

This comes on the heels of the Emmys announcing their nominations mere days before SAG-AFTRA enacted their strike, on July 12. As part of the announcement, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards have also been moved to January 6 and January 7, 2024. Originally, they were meant to air on September 9 and September 10 of this year. Read on for more details.