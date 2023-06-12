The Golden Globes Have A New Owner, And The Hollywood Foreign Press Is Shutting Down

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is shutting down.

As of today, Dick Clark Productions and a company called Eldridge have acquired all of the Golden Globes' assets, rights, and properties from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a shadowy cabal of journalists who have found themselves embroiled in multiple controversies in recent years. The financial terms of the deal have not been revealed.

According to Variety, Eldridge and Dick Clark Productions (which had previously teamed with the HFPA to produce the televised awards show) will now fold the Golden Globes award show into DCP itself, shifting away from the HFPA's nonprofit status and opening the Globes up "to pursue many more commercial opportunities than were possible under the HFPA regime." The new owners will also reportedly use the assets and cash from the HFPA to create the Golden Globe Foundation, which will remain focused on the type of charitable giving the HFPA was doing during its tenure as the owners of the Golden Globes brand.

This is the end of an odd era in awards season history. The Globes, of course, are best known from the outside as the boozy, fun precursor to the Oscars. But while the Oscars are voted on by thousands of guild members and industry professionals who actually make movies, the HFPA (which voted on the awards and oversaw the awards ceremony) had long been known as a sketchy organization that wielded outsized power in the industry thanks to its tiny membership (there are only 95 full-time members) and multi-million dollar annual TV deals with NBC to ensure the show was broadcast nationwide. Folks in the know rolled their eyes at the Globes, but it seemed harmless enough. But in 2021, the L.A. Times reported that decisions were made to exclude people of color from the HFPA's ranks, while the group was also allegedly taking bribes from studios for nominations (or even awards). After a bumpy series of events that led to the show not being broadcast in 2022, the Globes came back this year.