Will (And Should) The Golden Globes Be Saved? Here's What We Know

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and their crown jewel event, the Golden Globes, have had a rough few years. First came the explosive (but, frankly, not all that surprising) exposé published by The Los Angeles Times in February of 2021, which shined a light on rampant malpractice within the organization's exclusive and somewhat incestuous voting body. Comprised of less than 90 total voting members in the international journalist community, the HFPA was accused of a widespread "culture of corruption" that carefully dictated a shockingly homogenous membership while more diverse applicants were denied entry into the prestigious club. There were also allegations of taking bribes from studios through wildly exorbitant press junkets and a plethora of free publicity material, and longstanding accusations of neglecting to nominate the most deserving films in favor of the same, largely white award-bait productions. This year's Golden Globes ceremony was abruptly dropped by NBC pending the implementation of much-needed reform among the HFPA.

Beset by controversy and scandal for quite a few years now, the HFPA is now set to receive its most significant shake-up yet.

According to Variety, the Golden Globe Awards will no longer stand as an offshoot of the HFPA itself. As announced by the membership, a vote was recently held to approve the investment firm Eldridge Industries' ownership of the organization under the auspices of interim CEO Todd Boehly. As HFPA president Helen Hoehne announced in a statement:

"We have taken a decisive step forward to transform ourselves and adapt to this increasingly competitive economic landscape for both award shows and the journalism marketplace ... We are excited to move forward with a mandate to ensure we continue our support for increasing diversity in all areas and maintaining our life-changing charitable and philanthropic efforts."