The Golden Globes Are Coming Back To NBC After A Year Off Air

Last year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards ceremony, the Golden Globes, was not shown on TV, with winners instead announced via the most confusingly crafted Twitter thread possible. While it would have been understandable if the Golden Globes were postponed or had pivoted to a virtual ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony was scrapped after the HFPA found themselves inundated with the consequences of their own actions. The Los Angeles Times released a scathing exposé regarding the organization's history of self-dealing and unethical practices and was accused of fostering a permissible "culture of corruption" that included racist gatekeeping and accepting studio bribes. But according to the HFPA, they swear they've changed.

Sure, okay.

Alas, The Golden Globe Awards will be returning for the ceremony's 80th event and will be broadcast on NBC. The next edition of the Globes will take place on January 10, 2023, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is "part of a one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and DCP to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future." This means that NBC will no longer be affiliated with the Globes following the 2023 ceremony.

This decision reportedly came in the aftermath of a renegotiation of a previous 2018 agreement that had NBC contractually airing the ceremony until 2026. "We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023," said Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming's chairman of entertainment networks in a statement. That's a nice way of saying "we are contractually obligated to broadcast this one last time."