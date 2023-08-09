Solar Opposites Season 4 Trailer Teases The Latest Chaos At The Wall
"Solar Opposites" is back, and with it, one of the single best storylines in modern American TV. As funny and smart as the show is, and its satire of typical American sitcoms is often hilarious, the true star of the show is the Wall storyline. In case you don't remember, in the first season, we realize that Yumyulack — a replicant of one of two aliens who are stranded on Earth — has kidnapped people he dislikes, miniaturized them, and trapped them inside the wall in his room in a sort of ant farm but for humans.
While the vast majority of "Solar Opposites" is episodic, with standalone adventures that sometimes reference past events but mostly don't really connect with one another, the Wall storyline is different. Each season gives us small glimpses of what is happening on the Wall, with one long narrative being told in small chunks, before devoting an entire episode to this story. We've seen the citizens of the Wall battle a despot, we've seen a murder investigation evolve into a choice that could deeply affect the entire miniature society on the Wall, and even a fight against giant (well, regular-sized to us) mosquitos.
Now, a brand new trailer for season four of "Solar Opposites" gives the people what they want, a new look at what the Wall storyline will deal with this season. Unsurprisingly, it is not looking good.
'Under her bow'
After season 3 introduced the Bowinian Church, which worships the alien replicant Jesse (who doesn't trap them in the Wall, but instead sometimes gives the citizens little treats), the latest trailer for season 4 shows that the church has now taken full control of the Wall. What's more, the trailer indicates that this season will be a bit of a parody of "The Handmaid's Tale," with the members of the Bowinian Church dressing up as the titular handmaids, and we even hear a couple of them greet each other saying "Under her bow," in reference to Jesse, but also to the "Under his eye" greeting in Gilead from "The Handmaid's Tale."
"Solar Opposites" season 4 will introduce several changes to the show. In addition to the new status quo in the Wall, there's also the news of a big casting change in the new season, with Dan Stevens taking over the role of Korvo from co-creator Justin Roiland, who was dismissed from the series in January following felony domestic abuse charges. The announcement dealt with the change in a hilarious way, but it remains to be seen whether that's the only reference to this big casting change.
"Solar Opposites" returns with season 4 on August 14, 2023 on Hulu.