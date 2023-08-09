Solar Opposites Season 4 Trailer Teases The Latest Chaos At The Wall

"Solar Opposites" is back, and with it, one of the single best storylines in modern American TV. As funny and smart as the show is, and its satire of typical American sitcoms is often hilarious, the true star of the show is the Wall storyline. In case you don't remember, in the first season, we realize that Yumyulack — a replicant of one of two aliens who are stranded on Earth — has kidnapped people he dislikes, miniaturized them, and trapped them inside the wall in his room in a sort of ant farm but for humans.

While the vast majority of "Solar Opposites" is episodic, with standalone adventures that sometimes reference past events but mostly don't really connect with one another, the Wall storyline is different. Each season gives us small glimpses of what is happening on the Wall, with one long narrative being told in small chunks, before devoting an entire episode to this story. We've seen the citizens of the Wall battle a despot, we've seen a murder investigation evolve into a choice that could deeply affect the entire miniature society on the Wall, and even a fight against giant (well, regular-sized to us) mosquitos.

Now, a brand new trailer for season four of "Solar Opposites" gives the people what they want, a new look at what the Wall storyline will deal with this season. Unsurprisingly, it is not looking good.