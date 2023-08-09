All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt Trailer: A24 And Producer Barry Jenkins' Sundance Hit Is Coming Soon

As the wait continues for those dagnabbit major Hollywood studios (AMPTP) to stop dragging their feet and hash out a fair deal with the striking actors' guild (SAG-AFTRA) and writers' guild (WGA), indie wunderkind entertainment company A24 just keeps on trucking along. Although the studio recently elected to delay "Problemista," the feature directorial debut from "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Los Espookys" co-creator/star Julio Torres that picked up lots of critical acclaim from its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (read /Film's review), A24's Australian horror flick "Talk to Me" continues to do boffo business at the box office (relative to its modest budget, natch) and even has a sequel in the works.

Meanwhile, the studio has yet to slow down its marketing for its upcoming slate of films, including "Dicks: The Musical" and the decidedly different sounding "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt," another film from a first-time feature director that garnered raves at Sundance earlier this year. Written and directed by filmmaker, poet, and photographer Raven Jackson, "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt" centers on Mack, "a Black woman in Mississippi. Winding through the anticipation, love, and heartbreak she experiences from childhood to adulthood, the expressionist journey is an ode to connection — with loved ones and with place." You can check out the film's official trailer below.