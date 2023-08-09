All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt Trailer: A24 And Producer Barry Jenkins' Sundance Hit Is Coming Soon
As the wait continues for those dagnabbit major Hollywood studios (AMPTP) to stop dragging their feet and hash out a fair deal with the striking actors' guild (SAG-AFTRA) and writers' guild (WGA), indie wunderkind entertainment company A24 just keeps on trucking along. Although the studio recently elected to delay "Problemista," the feature directorial debut from "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Los Espookys" co-creator/star Julio Torres that picked up lots of critical acclaim from its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (read /Film's review), A24's Australian horror flick "Talk to Me" continues to do boffo business at the box office (relative to its modest budget, natch) and even has a sequel in the works.
Meanwhile, the studio has yet to slow down its marketing for its upcoming slate of films, including "Dicks: The Musical" and the decidedly different sounding "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt," another film from a first-time feature director that garnered raves at Sundance earlier this year. Written and directed by filmmaker, poet, and photographer Raven Jackson, "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt" centers on Mack, "a Black woman in Mississippi. Winding through the anticipation, love, and heartbreak she experiences from childhood to adulthood, the expressionist journey is an ode to connection — with loved ones and with place." You can check out the film's official trailer below.
Watch the All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt trailer
Barry Jenkins is among the producers on "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt," with the "Moonlight" and "If Beale Street Could Talk" filmmaker's frequent producer, Adele Romanski, also onboard. If that and the film's meditative, visually lyrical trailer aren't assurance enough of its quality, then maybe its early reviews will do the trick. Reviewing the film for The Playlist, Robert Daniels wrote, "When Jackson's 'All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt' forms its full portrait, pulling together these seemingly disparate images for seismic import, the film is a treasure of community, a bold depiction of Black life, and a sumptuously crafted piece of personal storytelling that rises above tropes and cliches toward a piercing intimacy."
Kaylee Nicole Johnson, Charleen McClure, and Zainab Jah play Mack at different stages in her life in "All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt," with Moses Ingram ("Obi-Wan Kenobi"), Chris Chalk ("Perry Mason"), and Sheila Atim ("The Underground Railroad") co-starring. The movie has yet to set an official release date, which is probably for the best. Until the members of AMPTP actually start negotiating with the striking actors and writers in good faith, there's no need to rush this one out into theaters when its cast can't promote it and risk it flying under the radar.