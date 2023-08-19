How It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Dayman Became The TV Masterpiece We See Today

The musical episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" came from a pretty unexpected place. Widely regarded as one of the best episodes of the 16-season sitcom, "The Nightman Cometh" was such a hit the gang even performed the show live. The musical's unforgettable original songs were written over several stages, but the one that inspired the rest was "Dayman," the hero's theme, which was actually written for a different episode.

Charlie Day's character is the one to conceive of the musical on the show, and the actor was also the force behind the episode in real life. He was always interested in making a musical episode of the series, but his co-creators felt that they couldn't just make a musical for no reason — the character needed a clear motivation for writing and producing something of such great effort. No one on this show does anything without ulterior motives, and everything is a scheme. This spawned the question — who is this musical "versus?"

"It became a running joke in the script because they're constantly asking, 'Why did you write a musical?'" Day recalled in an interview with GQ. "And my character says, 'Just for fun,' and someone says, 'No one just does it for fun. Who are you trying to beat?' [...] It went back and forth, back and forth, so we landed in both areas. Yes, the characters all just do a musical. You don't find out until the end that this is just a really pathetic marriage proposal."

As for why the other characters join his cast, the writers quickly discovered that their rampant narcissism was reason enough. "We finally realized: Maybe Charlie writes the musical and our characters are just so f***ing vain that we can't stomach the thought of Charlie getting other people to do it," co-creator and star Glenn Howerton said.