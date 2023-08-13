Prepping For Barbie Put Simu Liu Through A Lot Of Pain

In Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar "Barbie," every frame of Barbieland is made to look like the Barbie toys have come to life — from the plastic walls and furniture of Barbie's pink-soaked Dreamhouse or the way Barbie floats down to her car because what kid really takes the time to walk Barbie down the stairs? This type of detail and commitment to making everything appear as artificial and doll-like as possible also extends to the human actors.

Simu Liu, who plays one of the many Kens, told Page Six that since Ken dolls "obviously don't have hair," the production team had to "rectify the fact" that he does. In order to fit the polished Ken doll aesthetic — glossy, plastic, and poreless — Liu revealed to Allure that he not only had body paint applied every single day, but also had to get rid of his body hair. Even though I remember having a Ken doll with a beard that I could shave, Ken typically has no other hair except the perfect coif on his head. A stereotypical Ken has blonde hair, a tan, a ripped body, and no body or facial hair to reflect his youthful and idealized male image.

In order to get that look, Simu Liu had to do something he never did before: get waxed. It turned out to be a highly uncomfortable but meaningful experience for him.