William Friedkin's Smackdown Of Nicolas Winding Refn Cannot Be Missed

William Friedkin, the man who pivoted from playing basketball to becoming a journalist-turned-legendary-filmmaker because he wasn't tall enough, has died at age 87. Friedkin was truly an iconoclast of '70s filmmaking, a man who gave us not only one of the best horror movies of all time ("The Exorcist"), but also one of the best action movies of all time ("The French Connection"), with both continuing to influence and shape their respective genres so many decades after their initial releases.

As much as Friedkin gave the world of cinema — and continues to give, as his last movie is premiering this month — he was also a notorious sh*t-talker. Indeed, the director of "Sorcerer" and "To Live and Die in L.A." was also a man without a filter, and he was never afraid to give big shot Hollywood people what he thought they deserved. From his strong opinions on Oliver Stone, "Alexander" and DVDs, to Friedkin's unfulfilled dream of making a Hamlet movie and putting Clarence Caster's "Strokin" over the end credits, there is no shortage of great Friedkin interviews and stories.

There is arguably no better moment of pure Friedkin chaos than his total smackdown of Nicolas Winding Refn over his movie "Only God Forgives," which must simply be seen to be believed. The clip starts with Refn describing his own film (which is just okay) as a masterpiece, which immediately sets Friedkin off. The Oscar-winner instantly starts mockingly asking if there is a doctor in the house to check on Refn because he is talking nonsense.