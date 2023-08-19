How An Elephant Ruined A Famous Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Costume

One of the highlights of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" is Kate Capshaw's energetic and flashy opening musical number. It's a rousing rendition of Cole Porter's "Anything Goes" sung in Mandarin against an ever-increasing backdrop of complicated musical numbers harkening back to the heyday of famous choreographer and director Busby Berkeley. The song is a classic, and even appeared during the recent musical episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." In "Temple of Doom," it's a stunningly photographed sequence by Steven Spielberg's cinematographer, the late, great Douglas Slocombe with head-spinning camera moves and eye-popping color.

If you watch that sequence, everything seems to be designed to draw your eye to Willie Scott, just as if you were in the club watching her. While there are many reasons for this (framing, her vocal chops, her natural charisma, etc.) the main reason you can't take your eyes off of her is very simple: she's got on a super shiny dress.

This dress was specially made for "Temple of Doom" by Barbara Matera who used all original 1920s/1930s fabric, beads, and sequins. It was a true one-of-a-kind made from a very limited supply of authentic, period-accurate materials ... so, of course, it almost got completely ruined before they shot that opening number. That's the magic of the movies!

What was the culprit? A distracted costume designer not paying attention while altering it? A mishap during shipping perhaps? How about Short Round spilling some Coca-Cola on it as a goof? Turns out, the guilty party was a hungry elephant.