Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Adapting The Warriors As A Stage Musical. We Have Thoughts

Walter Hill's 1979 cult action thriller "The Warriors" is a favorite among film fans, adapting Sol Yurick's 1965 novel of the same name into an addicting tale about a group of rival gangs in New York City all trying to track down and take out a group known as the Warriors after they're framed for the killing of a powerful gang leader named Cyrus who had been attempting to unite the different groups. The Warriors, miles from home in the Bronx, attempt to make it back to their turf on Coney Island, as the various groups try to kill them once they enter each new territory. Hill's film is as gripping as it is gritty, but Yurick's novel is an even bleaker examination of gang culture and urban rot. So of course, it's only fitting that "The Warriors" would become the subject of a large-scale musical theatre adaptation.

According to a report from Variety, songwriting virtuoso Lin-Manuel Miranda will be adapting "The Warriors" as a stage musical, which seems ... odd. Don't get me wrong, I am a pretty vocal LMM defender and think folks are a little too hard on him for being such an earnest creative, but I'm having to fight my instinctual response to scream "LOL, NO" at this news. This isn't to say "The Warriors" is an untouchable piece of IP — I mean, it's already been turned into a board game — but given LMM's songwriting style, I don't know if this is a harmonious collaboration.

There are plenty of opportunities for musicality within "The Warriors," like Luther's now iconic singsongy taunt of "Warriors, come out to play-eee-ayyyy" complete with glass bottle percussion ... but thinking about the possibility of Baseball Furies rapping through painted faces sends shivers down my spine. If you wanted to do a Walter Hill musical, LMM, "Streets of Fire" is right there!