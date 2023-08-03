Star Trek: SNW's Subspace Rhapsody Klingon Moment Was Met With Skepticism

If "Star Trek" is about going boldly where no one has gone before, well, this latest episode of "Strange New Worlds" truly went for it. Luckily, it's difficult to imagine any other franchise feeling better equipped to suddenly drop a musical episode the likes of "Subspace Rhapsody" into the mix. (Feel free to check out /Film's review by Witney Seibold here.) But the thing about big swings is that they're always going to hit all the right notes for some fans (see what I did there?) while striking the wrong tone for others, leaving the creative team in the unenviable spot of having to figure out how far might be too far.

One such moment rears its cranial-ridged forehead in the grand finale of the episode, when the plot requires that as many people as possible break out into song in order to fix the subspace rift that threatens to overwhelm the entire galaxy. (Just go with it!) With the full force of the Enterprise belting it out in unison, the numbers still aren't high enough ... requiring a helping hand from the Federation's most formidable foes, the Klingons. And once the enemy ship is hailed, "Subspace Rhapsody" delivers its make-or-break moment involving the stuffiest and most stoic of all "Trek" alien races. Yes, your eyes and ears didn't deceive you: the vaunted Klingons broke out into a kitschy pop song, inadvertently helping to save the day.

If Trekkies thought that was a step too far, episode director Dermott Downs admitted that there was some behind-the-scenes trepidation about this moment, too.