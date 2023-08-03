If You Had A Hard Time Hearing Oppenheimer's Dialogue, You're Not Alone

What's the mark of a true Christopher Nolan movie? Multiple storylines edited together impeccably as they meld time and space? A focus on big-screen spectacle that makes audiences feel like they're right there amid the action? Both of those fit the director's sensibilities like a glove, but I'd propose another aspect entirely: Controversies ignited by moviegoers who are completely unable to hear certain lines of dialogue.

Okay, in all fairness, this narrative mostly only became a thing in the wake of "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012, when all of humanity was ever-so-briefly united in sheer confusion over every word that came out of the mouth of Tom Hardy's Bane. Nolan notoriously tinkered with the sound mix for Hardy's dialogue between the release of the prologue sequence and the actual theatrical debut of the film itself, but the issue has popped up again in subsequent Nolan movies, such as certain portions of "Dunkirk" (which, coincidentally, featured a somewhat unintelligible Tom Hardy wearing a mask for almost all of his screen time) and basically the entirety of "Tenet." /Film's Ben Pearson even wrote a whole deep-dive into this dialogue problem and why it's grown far beyond Nolan and become something of an industry-wide bad habit.

Well, with the release of "Oppenheimer," Nolan is once again revisiting this issue and — incredibly enough — doubling down on it. As it turns out, there's a very good reason why the sound problem transcended us mere audiences and applied to the cast themselves. Those noisy IMAX cameras gave the actors quite a jolt on set, running the risk of drowning out all the dialogue recorded during filming. Conventionally, directors would resort to fine-tuning dialogue through ADR (automated dialogue replacement) but, as we all know, Nolan is anything but conventional.