Haunted Mansion's Big Villain Has A Long And Weird Offscreen History

When you think about "The Haunted Mansion" a few images jump immediately to mind. The hitchhiking ghosts, the iconic wallpaper, the creepy exterior (New Orleans style if your park of choice is Disneyland, more ominous asylum style if your park of choice is Magic Kingdom), Madame Leota's floating head, and, of course, the spooky figure in a cloak and tophat known only as The Hatbox Ghost.

What you might not be aware of, especially if you're a relatively new fan of the attraction, is that The Hatbox Ghost was something of legend for decades, a piece of Disney Park iconography that was whispered about, but rarely seen.

The rumors surrounding this imposing figure grew and grew since the 1969 opening of "The Haunted Mansion," to the point where it's hard to distinguish between fact and fiction. Some people claim he was present on the ride when it opened (there's some potential home video evidence to support this), some say he was pulled before the official opening. Whatever the truth is, it's unquestionable that the mystery behind The Hatbox Ghost turned him into something of a cult figure amongst Disney Park fans.