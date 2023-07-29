In A Different Universe, Guillermo Del Toro Made Disney's Haunted Mansion Movie

To really get an idea of what kind of movie we would have gotten had Disney and del Toro completed their collaboration, we're going to have to go back to 2010 when they first announced this project. It was a surprise reveal at the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con, complete with a nifty poster from artist Brandon Ragnar Johnson given out to 999 lucky fans featuring the iconic Hatbox Ghost.

In 2010, Disney wasn't quite in the same dominant studio position as they are today. This was before they bought Lucasfilm and just after they acquired Marvel, but this is still two years before "The Avengers." Don't get me wrong, Disney was still a powerhouse. Their "Pirates of the Caribbean" films were raking in money left and right, and both Pixar and Disney Animation were dropping huge movies that were both good and making tons of money.

But it is important to acknowledge that Disney as a movie studio was in search of its next big thing before settling into the Marvel/"Star Wars" cycle that would dominate most of the 2010s and early '20s.

Guillermo del Toro working his magic for "The Haunted Mansion" in the same way that Gore Verbinski did for "Pirates of the Caribbean" was one of the things Disney was banking on.

So, del Toro and his frequent co-writer Matthew Robbins ("Mimic," "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark") cooked up a script and began developing the movie. They announced it would be a 3D release (keep in mind this was just after the first "Avatar" came out and everybody and their mothers were chasing that 3D upcharge ticket money) and started the artwork process where the director had artists come up with over 40 pieces of concept art to help detail his vision of the movie.