18 Haunted Mansion Easter Eggs Straight Out Of The Disney Ride

Disney's 2023 "Haunted Mansion" movie boasts 999 ghosts — and nearly that many Easter eggs paying tribute to its source material. Disney first opened the Haunted Mansion theme park attraction in 1969 at Disneyland in California. The ride, which isn't based on any existing Disney story, slowly transports guests through a stately home occupied by hundreds of "happy haunts," as the narrator calls the ghosts who reside there.

Disney artists combined cutting-edge Audio-Animatronics technology, ingenious special effects, and superb music to create what many regard as the greatest theme park attraction of all time. Other versions of Haunted Mansion, some nearly identical to the original and others completely different, opened later at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

The intellectual property's storied legacy gave director Justin Simien and writer Katie Dippold a lot to work with when bringing their new adaptation to the silver screen. A clean slate from Disney's 2003 "Haunted Mansion" movie starring Eddie Murphy, this "Haunted Mansion" brims with hidden references to the classic Disneyland spectacle and the people who brought it to life. Some of these Easter eggs are in plain sight, as not-so-hidden story elements with untold real-life lore. Other details require a sharper eye. Whether you've ridden the attraction 999 times or you just learned that Disney based the movie on a ride, here are 18 Haunted Mansion Easter eggs straight out of Disneyland.

Spoilers ahead.