The Star Trek Cast's Tomfoolery Sent JJ Abrams Walking Off Set

It's important to remember that J.J. Abrams' 2009 film "Star Trek" is not based so much on the 1966 TV series "Star Trek," but a very particular popular perception of the show. The film's ethos seemed to be to cull a few well-known character details of each ensemble member and kick them into overdrive. Captain James T. Kirk, despite being a rather judicious and clear-thinking captain on the 1966 series, has gained a somewhat unfair reputation as a reckless cowboy and hopeless lothario. As such, when Chris Pine played the character in 2009, Kirk was depicted as a horny, skirt-chasing ragamuffin, willing to break rules at every available opportunity. Leonard "Bones" McCoy (Karl Urban) was given a strange new origin for his nickname, and Spock (Zachary Quinto) was bafflingly romantically entangled with Uhura (Zoe Saldaña).

One might say the new "Star Trek" cast behaved hotter and more wildly than their 1966 counterparts because they were the younger versions of the characters, but it was more likely that the filmmakers leaned on every available piece of the franchise's most popular mythology in order to reach as broad an audience as possible. Either way, the approach was successful, and "Star Trek" was a massive success, earning over $385 million worldwide. Many said they liked the new cast, who put their younger, sexier spin on well-worn pop characters. Overall, "Star Trek" is an exhilarating, high-energy sci-fi action picture, while also being a pretty rotten "Star Trek" picture.

"Star Trek" was only Abrams' second film as a director, but he proved capable with "Mission: Impossible III," leaving many excited for his version of Trek. In a 2009 interview with Female Magazine, however, Abrams admitted that his young, feisty cast was a little too upbeat for his taste, especially on one particularly stressful day.