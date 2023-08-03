Meg 2 Director Uses Indiana Jones To Explain Why He Didn't Need An R-Rating

In the buildup to its release, there was an expectation "The Meg" would be a Sharksploitation B-movie wrought on a big budget, like "Deep Blue Sea" only painted on a larger canvas and even more ridiculous. What we got, however, was a shockingly earnest PG-13 thriller that, yes, had its moments of unapologetic nonsense (of course Jason Statham stabs a gigantic megalodon shark in the eye during the climax). Yet, it was also very sincere in the scenes where characters grieve the deaths of their friends or mourn the fact that, in the face of the miraculous discovery that a prehistoric species of shark is still around in the present-day, all humanity can do is cause more harm and destruction.

While this contributed to the film's middling reception, it didn't prevent "The Meg" from becoming a massive box office hit and earning a sequel. Titled "Meg 2: The Trench," the film sees Ben Wheatley taking over directing duties from "The Meg" helmer Jon Turteltaub, with writers Dean Georgaris and Erich and Jon Hoeber returning to pen the script. Having the filmmaker behind such stylishly dark and violent low-budget offerings as "Kill List," "High-Rise," and "Free Fire" calling the shots, you might think "Meg 2" would deliver on the R-rated shark-related carnage many people wanted from the first movie. No such luck, chum (er, pardon the phrasing).

Wheatley, for his money, doesn't see that as a problem. In an interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, the filmmaker named-dropped the "Indiana Jones" films as a example of why having a PG-13 rating doesn't necessarily prevent "Meg 2" from packing a punch the way an R-rated cut might.