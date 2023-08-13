The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Thought The First Day Of Filming Would Be Her Last

This post contains slight spoilers for "The Witcher."

Bringing Yennefer of Yengerberg to life on the screen is no small task. Integral to Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" novel series, Yen is a key presence in the lives of Geralt and Ciri, as she aids them through their journey at several points. Just like the Netflix series, the books paint Yen as a powerful, no-nonsense sorceress who eventually acts like a mother to Ciri and helps Geralt out of several unsavory situations. As one can imagine, franchise expectations surrounding Yen were pretty high when Anya Chalotra was cast for the role in the series, especially after some pockets of the fandom had a preconceived idea of Yen based on the video games.

While the Netflix series makes certain changes to her character — show Yen is much more amicable and emotionally open from the get-go — the core of her character is slowly edging towards someone who is ready to go to the ends of the earth to protect the ones they love. Sure, there are some out-of-character plotlines, such as Yen attempting to sacrifice Ciri (Freya Allan) in exchange for motherhood, but this controversial choice has been effectively used to introduce nuances in her character so far. Chaltora, who was fresh out of drama school when she was cast for the role, told The Telegraph about the anxieties she had about embodying such a powerful character, and her experiences on the first day of filming.

Given how the series has expanded the novels' premise in sheer size and scale, while introducing a wide cast of characters that have unique quirks and backstories, it is not surprising that Chalotra felt intimated when she first became part of this ambitious project. Here's what she had to say.