How Disney's Tight Security Blindsided Some Loki Cast Members

Much like the current state of Marvel television on Disney+, everything is in chaos at the beginning of "Loki" season 2. After the rather disappointing finale of "Secret Invasion," the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking to bounce back with the continuing adventures of the God of Mischief and the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The first season of "Loki" was a clear standout among the endless array of Marvel stories on the small screen that began with the critically-acclaimed "WandaVision" at the start of Phase Four.

There has been such a deluge of MCU shows over the last few years that "Loki" season 2 feels like a much-needed reset to get the MCU back into top form once again. If you recall, season 1 ended with a Kang the Conqueror variant named He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) being killed by Sylvie, an alternate universe female version of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino. After recently being accused of assault, Majors will still appear in multiple episodes of season 2, but otherwise fans are mostly in the dark about what's in store for them when "Loki" returns.

Star Tom Hiddleston knows his character well after appearing in six movies before debuting on Disney+, but it turns out the new additions to the "Loki" cast had virtually no idea who'd they be playing or what show they were even auditioning for originally. That's partly due to the need for secrecy to avoid any potential spoilers getting out. But it's also just a part of how big budget superhero filmmaking operates nowadays. Along with Di Martino, co-star Wunmi Mosaku and Tara Strong (who plays the fan favorite hologram Miss Minutes) didn't even know who they'd be playing until the official offer got sent out.