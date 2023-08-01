Awesome TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Poster By Matheuss Berant Pays Tribute To The Original Movie

Our friends at io9 debuted the poster from Bottleneck Gallery, which will go on sale at 12:00 PM EST on Wednesday, August 2, the same day the movie is released in theaters everywhere. The regular edition of the poster will be a 24x36 inch giclee timed edition that will be on sale for just 36 hours until 11:59 PM EST on Thursday, August 3. However many posters are ordered, that's how many will be printed.

Bottleneck Gallery

If you're looking for a more limited edition version of the art, there will also be a limited edition giclee available for $60 that doesn't have the movie's title on it, giving it a little more of an artistic flourish. Plus, there will also be an acrylic version of that same poster without the logo that will cost you $125. Both have editions of 100, and they're likely to be sold very quickly, so make sure you're quick on the draw and ready to purchase at Bottleneck Gallery's online shop when they go on sale.

Here are the new and old posters side-by-side, so you can see how they compare to each other:

Bottleneck Gallery / New Line Cinema

Man, Matheuss Berant did an amazing job honoring that original poster while staying true to the new art style in "Mutant Mayhem." But I love that the expressions on the new turtles faces are more representative of their teenage attitudes. If you love the new movie, this feels like a must-have for framing on your wall.