Awesome TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Poster By Matheuss Berant Pays Tribute To The Original Movie
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" officially arrives in theaters on August 2, but if you can't wait, there are afternoon and evening screenings kicking things off a little early at theaters across the country right now. In honor of the fresh, new take on the lean, green, fighting machines, Bottleneck Gallery is releasing a new poster by artist Matheuss Berant.
Not only does this new "Mutant Mayhem" poster feature the incredible artistic style that makes this new "TMNT" movie stand out among the many adaptations over the years, but it uses the sketchbook visuals to perfectly recreate the original teaser poster for the 1990 live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie. You can get a taste of the poster in the split-screen image that compares the two posters above, but the full poster is even more amazing. See it below, and find out when and how you can get one.
Turtle power!
Our friends at io9 debuted the poster from Bottleneck Gallery, which will go on sale at 12:00 PM EST on Wednesday, August 2, the same day the movie is released in theaters everywhere. The regular edition of the poster will be a 24x36 inch giclee timed edition that will be on sale for just 36 hours until 11:59 PM EST on Thursday, August 3. However many posters are ordered, that's how many will be printed.
If you're looking for a more limited edition version of the art, there will also be a limited edition giclee available for $60 that doesn't have the movie's title on it, giving it a little more of an artistic flourish. Plus, there will also be an acrylic version of that same poster without the logo that will cost you $125. Both have editions of 100, and they're likely to be sold very quickly, so make sure you're quick on the draw and ready to purchase at Bottleneck Gallery's online shop when they go on sale.
Here are the new and old posters side-by-side, so you can see how they compare to each other:
Man, Matheuss Berant did an amazing job honoring that original poster while staying true to the new art style in "Mutant Mayhem." But I love that the expressions on the new turtles faces are more representative of their teenage attitudes. If you love the new movie, this feels like a must-have for framing on your wall.