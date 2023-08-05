John Boyega Wanted Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker To Have A Stormtrooper Rebellion

Of all the missed opportunities in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, Finn's character arc (or lack thereof) probably stings the most. He was introduced in "The Force Awakens" as the co-protagonist, someone who'd not only be sharing equal screen time with Rey (Daisy Ridley), but who would likely end up going down the Jedi path himself.

As early as "The Last Jedi," however, it became clear that the series didn't really know what to do with him. Rey and Kylo were getting the meaty storylines that took up most of the film's attention; Finn was off on go-nowhere escapades with newcomer Rose. "Rise of Skywalker" was even worse, as poor Finn was left with little more to do except scream Rey's name a bunch of times. The movie establishes that he's force positive, which could've been interesting if not for the fact that this was the last entry in the series, and we'd probably never get to see his force powers culminate into anything interesting.

The strangest missed opportunity, however, was the lack of follow-up on Finn's stormtrooper origins. The guy kills a whole bunch of stormtroopers throughout the trilogy, but we rarely see him feel bad about any of it. Even though Finn knows better than anyone that many stormtroopers are kidnapped and brainwashed at a young age, he rarely ever feels bad about their deaths, nor does he make any substantial attempts to bring them around to the light side. Finn's actor John Boyega himself has picked up on this, remarking in a Vanity Fair interview last year, "To a certain extent, there should have been a Stormtrooper rebellion." It's easy to see his point: Such a development would've served as a wonderful full-circle moment, far more narratively satisfying than what Finn got.