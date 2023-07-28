Greta Gerwig Wanted Barbie's Ending To Be An Emotional Mic Drop Moment

This post contains spoilers for "Barbie."

During the final scene of "Barbie," the titular iconic toy (Margot Robbie) sits in the back seat of a car with her new human family: Gloria (America Ferrera), Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), and her Duolingo-loving husband (Ryan Piers Williams). With her beaming smile and business casual outfit, I assumed she was going to a job interview — an important milestone that would mark her independence as a human woman.

It certainly seems that way when Barbie triumphantly walks up to an office front desk and gives a more professional name, Barbara Handler, honoring the daughter of her creator Ruth Handler. Then, writer/director Greta Gerwig wallops the audience with an ingenious final line: "I'm here to see my gynecologist."

Greta Gerwig elaborated on the "mystical" origins of this clever piece of dialogue in a recent interview with IndieWire:

"I feel that line and that ending is something that I feel about most things that I've ever made — there's something where I don't rightly feel like I can take credit for it. It sort of came to me in a dream and then it was like, 'It can be no other way.'"

Gerwig also told USA Today that she always knew she wanted "to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional." By reaching a conclusion that is both hilarious and empowering, the jaw-dropping ending shows how "Barbie" works on two distinct levels; "It was always about looking for the levity and the heart," Gerwig said.