How Margot Robbie Used Jurassic Park To Get Studios On Board With Barbie

Granted, it was somewhat of a foregone conclusion that Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" was going to find success at the box office. Seeing just how much of a gargantuan hit it has already become was entirely unexpected, however. Comparisons to some of the biggest blockbusters of all time would have been premature before "Barbie" blasted into theaters to set multiple records, but there's no denying now that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have a monster hit on their hands. They might as well paint the Hollywood sign pink at this point.

As a producer from early on in the process, Robbie couldn't have dreamed up a better scenario where this version of Barbie Land could have been received with more acclaim that it already has. In another career-defining role, it really seems like this was the part Robbie was meant to play, and she's helped shepherd the project from the very beginning. Before director Greta Gerwig was even attached, Robbie was out pounding the pavement trying to convince the major studios to take a big swing with an original take on the classic kids' doll.

From the first series of pitches, Robbie was dreaming big trying to convince the higher ups that the potential for a smart take on Barbie had a massive up-side. To get Warner Bros. to fall in line with her vision for the film, Robbie compared "Barbie" to one of the biggest summer blockbusters of all time. Steven Spielberg ushered in a new era in Hollywood with "Jaws" and then did it all over again when he brought dinosaurs back to life with "Jurassic Park." Now, thanks to Robbie's efforts in the early stages, it's Barbie's turn. And she's doing it all in heels (or Birkenstocks, whichever you prefer).