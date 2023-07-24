Honorary Ken Rob Thomas Dedicates 'Push' To Ryan Gosling At Matchbox Twenty Concert

This article contains spoilers for "Barbie."

Even though "Barbie" may be the title of the movie, based on the iconic Mattel doll of the same name, the dude doll known as Ken has a pivotal part to play, and it's not just as Barbie's boyfriend. Ryan Gosling plays the buff, blonde beau (with looks inspired by a young Sylvester Stallone) who has a bit of an existential crisis when he realizes that Barbie doesn't want to be with him. But before that, Ken shakes up Barbieland by bringing in the worst parts of the patriarchy that he learned about in the real world. From spruced-up Hummers to mini-fridges filled with beer, the Barbie Dream House becomes Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House, and it throws everything that was once perfect about Barbieland into complete chaos, at least for the Barbies. Of course, the Barbies devise a plan to take back control of Barbieland, and it involves turning all of the Kens on each other by luring them into a false sense of security through the majesty of song.

In order to keep the attention of the Kens, all the Barbies pretend to fall back into the brainwashed mode that the patriarchy pushed them into, making them the perfect non-committal casual girlfriends for Ken to spend time with. That means all the Barbies have to sit on the beach near a bonfire and let the Kens sing at them while playing acoustic guitar, just like all the coolest bros do. And what's the perfect song for all the Kens to serenade all the Barbies with? It's Matchbox Twenty's hit song "Push," of course.