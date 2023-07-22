What Strange New Worlds Viewers Need To Know About Lower Decks To Enjoy The Crossover

So, you're a "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" fan, but you haven't watched "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and now the two are crossing over and you're out of your element. The bad news is that you haven't watched "Lower Decks," because despite being an adult animated comedy, it's also a genuine "Star Trek" series that delivers on the core principles of what makes "Trek," well, "Trek"! The good news is that we've got all of the information you need to enjoy the crossover episode without feeling like a Klingon who has lost their bat'leth.

The crossover episode of "Strange New Worlds" features two of the characters from "Lower Decks": Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) who manage to find themselves transported not only to three dimensions, but into the past when Captain Pike (Anson Mount) was in charge of the U.S.S. Enterprise. These two ensigns have established a place for themselves in the hearts of fans and in the "Star Trek" timeline, and seeing them both in the flesh is truly exciting. (Seriously, those California-class uniforms look absolutely gorgeous in 3D, and who can complain about Newsome or Quaid?)

So buckle in and grab yourself a Raktajino, because here is everything you could possibly need to know about "Star Trek: Lower Decks" before enjoying the crossover episode with "Strange New Worlds."