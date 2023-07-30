We Came Close To A Logan Lucky Spin-Off With Daniel Craig

Heist movies are the best movies. This is an irrefutable fact. Stories about a group of people coming together and devising a plan to steal money, jewels, art, or anything of value from a secure location give you everything you could want. They're about interpersonal relationships, people being good at their jobs, sticking it to the powerful, and they're always filled with delightful complications and twists. In terms of big screen entertainments, they truly are the ideal genre, and no one is better at making them than Steven Soderbergh.

Of course, the crowning jewel of his heist oeuvre is the "Ocean's" trilogy, a star-studded triptych of top-shelf Hollywood entertainment that I could watch at any time. I even rewatched "Ocean's Eleven" two days before I even knew I would be writing this. Those films don't make up the entirety of the heist section of his filmography, though. He came back from his short-lived retirement with the utterly delightful 2017 heist comedy "Logan Lucky," starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank, Riley Keough, and one Mr. Daniel Wroughton Craig.

Most of the world caught on to the former James Bond's comedic stylings with "Knives Out," but they could've been prepared for what was to come had they seen "Logan Lucky" two years earlier, in which he plays the Southern-fried safe cracker Joe Bang. Since he signed up to play 007, it's the first time Craig was able to fully let loose with a character, and you can see a decade of the repressed character actor inside him burst free into one of the most gloriously funny performances of the 2010s. Soderbergh knew he had lightning in a bottle with what Craig was doing and had plans for more Joe Bang. Unfortunately, sometimes the business becomes the more important part of the phrase "show business."