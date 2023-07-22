Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Trailer: Can The U.S.S. Cerritos Crew Be More Than Lower Deckers?

Elsewhere in the trailer, a whole lot of chaos unfolds, including a volcanic explosion, some sort of romantic party complete with heart confetti, and a visit to an Orion bar — where Mariner promptly gets hit in the shoulder by a throwing knife. There's also an adorable round creature that reminds me a bit of the suicidal star in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," only instead of feeding on the depression of its fellow inmates, this cute little blob is feeding on the blood of some creepy-looking aliens.

This trailer feels a lot more serialized than "Star Trek: Lower Decks" usually is, but I wonder if it's just highlighting the promotion arc and the mysterious attacks as overarching plots when the majority of the season will still be episodic. If "Lower Decks" does plan to shake things up by giving its lost-to-history characters promotions, that would be okay too: over the first three seasons, they've proven themselves a lot more heroic than their ranks would indicate.

The promo spot even gets in a nod to the live-action crossover, confirming it's a part of the show's canon that's already happened by the time season 4 airs. "Dude, this is nothing compared to ... you know, that Pike thing we aren't supposed to talk about," Mariner tells Boimler at the last second. Intriguing! "Star Trek: Lower Decks" returns on Paramount+ starting September 7, 2023.