The Walking Dead Spin-Off Trailers: Rick, Michonne & Daryl Dixon Return In New Shows

AMC's flagship series "The Walking Dead" may have said its final farewell last fall, but the zombie drama lives on with a multitude of spin-offs. "Fear the Walking Dead" is coming to an end after 8 seasons, so many were convinced that the well had run dry for all things "The Walking Dead." But as was recently announced during San Diego Comic-Con, AMC's cups runneth over. As was noted by The Hollywood Reporter, AMC has granted season renewals for both "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" and "The Walking Dead: Dead City."

"This next chapter in the 'Walking Dead' Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for 'Dead City' and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September," AMC president of entertainment Dan McDermott told THR. "We can't wait to bring 'Dead City' fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we're thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard, and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we've seen before."The Daryl Dixon-led series was originally supposed to be a "Carol and Daryl" spin-off but was changed to a Dixon-centric vehicle for star Norman Reedus following the exit of co-star Melissa McBride.

But the renewals weren't the only big news from AMC. They also revealed the trailer for both "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" and a teaser for "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," which will see the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who are reprising their fan-favorite roles as Rick and Michonne.