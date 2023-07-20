Harley Quinn Season 4 Trailer: Harlivy Is Back To Cause More Chaos

"Barbie" star Margot Robbie's live-action portrayal of Harley Quinn in the films "Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey," and "The Suicide Squad" is easily one of the best things to come out of the last 10 years of DC media. The only thing that's better? The "Harley Quinn" animated series, a show that somehow manages to be both profoundly juvenile yet incredibly emotionally mature.

Case in point? The last time we caught up with "Harlivy," aka. the queer power couple that is Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), earlier this year in the "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special," they were able to work through some challenging emotional hiccups in their relationship in a sensitive and considerate fashion. Also, Harley gave Ivy a super-orgasm that accidentally caused the residents of Gotham City to start having sex uncontrollably, while Bane (James Adomian, utterly hilarious in the role) inadvertently turned himself into a horny kaiju who then proceeded to try and hump every building in Gotham to the ground.

Now, the trailer for "Harley Quinn" season 4 has arrived and, thankfully, it appears the show hasn't lost a step in the months since it's been away. You can check out the trailer below.