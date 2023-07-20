Harley Quinn Season 4 Trailer: Harlivy Is Back To Cause More Chaos
"Barbie" star Margot Robbie's live-action portrayal of Harley Quinn in the films "Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey," and "The Suicide Squad" is easily one of the best things to come out of the last 10 years of DC media. The only thing that's better? The "Harley Quinn" animated series, a show that somehow manages to be both profoundly juvenile yet incredibly emotionally mature.
Case in point? The last time we caught up with "Harlivy," aka. the queer power couple that is Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), earlier this year in the "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special," they were able to work through some challenging emotional hiccups in their relationship in a sensitive and considerate fashion. Also, Harley gave Ivy a super-orgasm that accidentally caused the residents of Gotham City to start having sex uncontrollably, while Bane (James Adomian, utterly hilarious in the role) inadvertently turned himself into a horny kaiju who then proceeded to try and hump every building in Gotham to the ground.
Now, the trailer for "Harley Quinn" season 4 has arrived and, thankfully, it appears the show hasn't lost a step in the months since it's been away. You can check out the trailer below.
Watch the Harley Quinn season 4 trailer
Harlivy lives! "Harley Quinn" season 4 will pick up where its predecessor left things, with Harley trying her hand at being a do-gooder for the first time — filling the hole left by the currently-incarcerated Bruce Wayne (Diedrich Bader) in the Bat-family — while Ivy settles in as the leader of Lex Luthor's (Giancarlo Esposito) revamped Legion of Doom. The duo's ability to pursue their own personal goals while still maintaining a healthy relationship with one another is a testament to their hard-earned emotional growth over the course of the previous three seasons, especially considering where they were at the beginning of the show. Of course, nobody follows a strictly linear trajectory in terms of their emotional development (least of all DC super-villains), so expect plenty of Harley, Ivy, and co. taking two steps forward and one step back in the episodes that lie ahead.
Meanwhile, season 4 will see longtime "Harley Quinn" writer and consulting producer Sarah Peters taking over as head executive producer and showrunner from co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. Hopefully, the show won't have to go through any major growing pains of its own this season as it adjusts to having a different creative at the helm. So far, though, that doesn't look to be the case, with the trailer delivering all the lewd humor and comically over-the-top violence we've come to expect (penis-shaped rockets! They never get old), along with hints of how the series will continue to examine what, precisely, makes Harlivy tick and enrich the duo psychologically.
"Harley Quinn" season 4 will begin streaming on Max on July 27, 2023.