Secret Invasion Episode 5 Brings An Exciting MCU Movie Cameo: That Guy!

Alright, who among us had looked at Las Vegas over/under odds on Rick Mason appearances in the MCU and picked the over? Because we're now officially at a total of two after the latest episode of "Secret Invasion," which is two more than I ever would've expected.

In all seriousness, one of the more satisfying aspects of the MCU is that no character is considered too minor to provide some connective tissue between different movies and shows. Mason, who as far as I can remember doesn't even have his actual name spoken aloud in either "Black Widow" or "Secret Invasion," nonetheless shows up once again to provide a similar service to Fury that he did for Natasha. This time, rather than providing shelter, provisions, and a fully operational Quinjet for the legendary Black Widow, he supplies Fury with a passport, a photostatic veil (the fancy in-universe term for a face mask), and some unsolicited advice to get Fury to lighten up a little. All that work and no appreciation to show for it whatsoever, poor Rick Mason!

It's worth noting that this isn't even the only "Black Widow" reference in the series thus far. Back in episode 3 when we see the flashback to Varra (Charlayne Woodard) and Fury meeting undercover, Fury's Skrull wife hands over some mysterious information that she claims will "...put Dreykov's men on their heels," which obviously alludes to Rey Winstone's villainous General Dreykov from the 2021 prequel film. Between this, the Widow's Veil (as Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth refers to it with Fury later on), and Mason's brief reappearance, it's somewhat reassuring to know that Marvel hasn't forgotten about this little corner of their universe.

The season finale of "Secret Invasion" airs on Disney+ next Wednesday.