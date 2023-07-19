Cool Stuff: Scott C. Has Delightful RRR And I Think You Should Leave Art For Comic-Con (And Everyone)

San Diego Comic-Con is nearly upon us, and while there will be a bunch of exclusive items that only those attending the convention can get their hands on, there will also be plenty of goodies fans can snag from the comfort of their home. We've already pointed out the awesome new Steven Spielberg action figure inspired by his appearance on the set of the original "Jurassic Park," and now we've got some artwork from watercolor master Scott C. that will be very pleasing to a variety of pop culture enthusiasts.

For those who don't know, Scott C. is famous in the pop culture art world for his ongoing series called "Great Showdowns," where he takes characters from movies and TV shows that are seen to be at odds with each other in some capacity and paints them across from each other in a traditional sort of face-off. Most of the time, they're just standing there looking adorably at each other, even if they're sworn enemies. Other times, there's a little more detail and action in play. And every now and then, Scott C. delivers a larger piece that captures an entire universe from a movie or TV show. The new offerings for SDCC 2023 land in both arenas.

Last year, the international sensation "RRR" took the world by storm, and Scott C. was paying attention. That's why he's created an entire set dedicated to some of the movie's most spectacular moments, including the delightful "Naatu Naatu" dance-off. But that's not all, because Scott C. has also delivered a beautiful painting that features an assembly of the most memorable characters from Tim Robinson's sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave." Plus, if you're a fan of "The Last of Us," there a funky piece that will be of interest, too. Check out these cool pieces below!