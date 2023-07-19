Cool Stuff: Scott C. Has Delightful RRR And I Think You Should Leave Art For Comic-Con (And Everyone)
San Diego Comic-Con is nearly upon us, and while there will be a bunch of exclusive items that only those attending the convention can get their hands on, there will also be plenty of goodies fans can snag from the comfort of their home. We've already pointed out the awesome new Steven Spielberg action figure inspired by his appearance on the set of the original "Jurassic Park," and now we've got some artwork from watercolor master Scott C. that will be very pleasing to a variety of pop culture enthusiasts.
For those who don't know, Scott C. is famous in the pop culture art world for his ongoing series called "Great Showdowns," where he takes characters from movies and TV shows that are seen to be at odds with each other in some capacity and paints them across from each other in a traditional sort of face-off. Most of the time, they're just standing there looking adorably at each other, even if they're sworn enemies. Other times, there's a little more detail and action in play. And every now and then, Scott C. delivers a larger piece that captures an entire universe from a movie or TV show. The new offerings for SDCC 2023 land in both arenas.
Last year, the international sensation "RRR" took the world by storm, and Scott C. was paying attention. That's why he's created an entire set dedicated to some of the movie's most spectacular moments, including the delightful "Naatu Naatu" dance-off. But that's not all, because Scott C. has also delivered a beautiful painting that features an assembly of the most memorable characters from Tim Robinson's sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave." Plus, if you're a fan of "The Last of Us," there a funky piece that will be of interest, too. Check out these cool pieces below!
'Let's slop'em up'
First up, we've got "Sloppy Folks in the Park," a piece celebrating many of the characters from "I Think You Should Leave." This piece was made before the third season was released, so you won't see any bits from there spotted around the park. But Karl Havoc, Chunky, Harley Jarvis, and even a bit of "Coffin Flop" made it into this wonderful piece of work.
In case you haven't noticed, there are also plenty of Sloppy Steaks to go around, and even a plate of nachos. Just make sure you don't take the chips with all the toppings. You can't do that. The restaurant has a rule.
'Your friendship is more valuable than this life, brother'
For those who got swept up in "RRR" last year, Scott C. is coming through with a tribute to the movie in the form of a print collection featuring no less than six moments from the unbelievable film from director S. S. Rajamouli. Each of the prints features a memorable moment in the movie, from Bheem's face-off with a tiger to Raju's battle with a mob. Another immortalizes their opposition as fire and water, while two others show them teaming up to take on their oppressors. Even the flaming motorcycle gets in on the fun.
But perhaps the best one, because of its sheer simplicity, has Bheem and Raju in dance-off mode from the incredible "Naatu Naatu" sequence. Just two dudes dancing against each other until one of them simply can't take it anymore. Love it.
'Save who you can save'
Finally, there's plenty of ravioli and Beaujolais to go around in this piece inspired by "The Last of Us." Our four key characters are just chilling in this fungi garden, and even that giraffe was included among their ranks. You'll notice all the ravioli cans lying around on the ground, too. But as Scott C. warns in the description, "Please do not touch the fungi because the fungi communicate. Word will travel of this picnic and you don't need unwanted guests to descend upon these peaceful moments when there is not enough ravioli and Beaujolais to go around."
All of these pieces will be up for sale as timed editions in Scott C.'s online shop starting 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23 (sales end at 11:59 PM ET that night). That means however many are ordered, that's how many will be printed.
If you're interested in some of Scott C.'s more traditional "Great Showdowns" pieces, below is the set he'll have up on the site for Comic-Con, with pieces inspired by "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Batman Returns," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," and "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind."
4 new timed edition Great Showdown prints are coming to San Diego Comic Con and online at https://t.co/izXgkiLVp8 (link in bio) next Wednesday, July 19th!
*online sale starts at 9 am PST#greatshowdowns #scottc #SDCC pic.twitter.com/oyg94RGmAN
— Scott C. (@scottlava) July 11, 2023