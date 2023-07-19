The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Trailer: Amazon's Other Epic Fantasy Series Returns
We've only gotten glimpses so far of what the second season of Prime Video's "The Wheel of Time" will look like, but the season 1 finale of the fantasy series based on the many, many books by Robert Jordan made clear that the trials facing the group of friends from Two Rivers are far from over.
The trailer released today confirms that, and shows us that things aren't going so great for anyone, whether they're Egwene and Nynaeve training at the White Tower to become Aes Sedai, Rand and Perrin off on their own separate journeys and dangers, or Moiraine who is struggling (and taking it out on Lan) after being cut off from the One Power. And then, of course, there's Mat, who may have gotten a new face (actor Dónal Finn took over the role for season 2) but still faces the same struggles with the Dark. There will be battles ahead! And intrigue! And secrets revealed! Take a gander at the trailer below and see for yourself.
Watch The Wheel of Time season 2 trailer
Here's the official synopsis for season 2:
Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series "The Wheel of Time," a humble farm boy, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski, "Gran Turismo"), learns he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world ... or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. "The Wheel of Time" turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In season 2, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark.
The series is overseen by showrunner Rafe Judkins and stars Rosamund Pike ("Gone Girl") as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney ("Criminal Minds") as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.
Season 2 of "The Wheel of Time" premieres on Prime Video on September 1, 2023. And for those who want that wheel to keep on turning, don't fret: Prime Video already renewed the show for a third season.