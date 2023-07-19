The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Trailer: Amazon's Other Epic Fantasy Series Returns

We've only gotten glimpses so far of what the second season of Prime Video's "The Wheel of Time" will look like, but the season 1 finale of the fantasy series based on the many, many books by Robert Jordan made clear that the trials facing the group of friends from Two Rivers are far from over.

The trailer released today confirms that, and shows us that things aren't going so great for anyone, whether they're Egwene and Nynaeve training at the White Tower to become Aes Sedai, Rand and Perrin off on their own separate journeys and dangers, or Moiraine who is struggling (and taking it out on Lan) after being cut off from the One Power. And then, of course, there's Mat, who may have gotten a new face (actor Dónal Finn took over the role for season 2) but still faces the same struggles with the Dark. There will be battles ahead! And intrigue! And secrets revealed! Take a gander at the trailer below and see for yourself.