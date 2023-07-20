The Marvels Will Show Captain Marvel Has Become A Bit Of A Workaholic Since Avengers: Endgame

There are two great mysteries surrounding the character of Colonel Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) as she appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first is why, if she was already a Colonel in the Army, she accepted the demotion to Captain in order to be a superhero. Wouldn't she get a promotion when becoming a superhero? Shouldn't she be Brigadier General Marvel?

The other is what a superbeing as powerful as she was doing in between her movies. The 2019 film "Captain Marvel" was set in the mid-1990s and involved Carol, assuming she always lived on Earth, recovering long-lost memories to become a cosmic alien demigoddess. In the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she didn't return to Earth until the events of "Avengers: Endgame," which takes place in 2023. Where was she for the intervening 28 years? Indeed, what does the average day look like for Captain Marvel? Audiences have seen Captain Marvel's origin, and we know that she has the ability to turn her body into a comet and punch through spaceships, but her day-to-day existence hasn't yet been explored, nor what kind of a person she has become as a result of her heroism.

Nia DaCosta's upcoming film "The Marvels," set around 2026, may answer the latter of those questions. The film's three leads, Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani play three members of a Captain Marvel cadre who become inexplicably interdimensionally entwined. When one of them uses their superpowers, they inadvertently swap places with another. They have to solve the mystery as to why. The three actresses recently spoke to EW about their upcoming movie, and they found that Captain Marvel not only is busy being a superhero but may have become something of a workaholic.