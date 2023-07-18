Does Barbie Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Put simply, no. "Barbie" does not have a post-credits scene, a mid-credits scene, or any actual, additional movie for you to enjoy. The movie all takes place before the credits start rolling. There is no setup for the future and no universe-building going on. So all of the interaction we're going to see between Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken will happen before the credits begin to roll. Be that as it may, this may be a situation where viewers want to stay for the credits anyhow, as they do indeed have something to offer.

Again, we won't get into spoilers here but Gerwig and the filmmakers decided to do something interesting with the credits for "Barbie." Rather than just having a bunch of names scroll by against a black background, there is some substance here. Those who stay to watch the credits will absolutely get something out of it.

Aside from Robbie and Gosling, the cast for the film also includes America Ferrera ("How to Train Your Dragon"), Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live), Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World"), Ariana Greenblatt ("65"), Issa Rae ("Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("Matilda), and Will Ferrell ("Anchorman"). The movie has also, somewhat surprisingly, received a PG-13 rating and not PG, which is something certain viewers may want to take into account.

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21, 2023.